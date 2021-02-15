Best Prepaid Plans Of Jio, Airtel And Vi Under Rs 129

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi )are providing different affordable plans for their prepaid users under Rs 129. Those packs provide high-speed data, unlimited calls and other benefits as per the demand of users.

Here is a list of best plans of Jio, Airtel, and Vi under Rs 129.

Jio best prepaid packs under Rs 129:

Rs 51 pack:

Telecom network company Jio is the most widely used network operator in India. The Rs 51 data booster pack of Jio provides 6 GB high-speed data along with 500 minutes Jio to other networks calling benefits to users. The validity of this plan will be the same as your existing prepaid plan

Rs 100 pack:

Jio’s Rs 100 pack offers talk time of Rs 81.75. It can be used for Jio to Non-Jio Mobile Calls and International Calling.

Airtel best prepaid packs under Rs 129:

Rs 19 pack:

Like other telcos, Airtel also offers many affordable prepaid packs under the Rs 129 range.

If you want less data balance and more call balance then you can recharge the Rs 19 prepaid plan as it offers 200MB of data and unlimited voice calls with a validity of two days.

Rs 79 pack:

If you want the validity to be more then you can get Airtel’s Rs 79 prepaid plan which offers 200MB of data and Rs 64 talk time balance with 28 days validity. Users can also use Local, STD and landline calls at 60 paise per minute in this prepaid pack.

Rs 48 pack:

Users who want data can get Airtel prepaid pack of Rs 48, in which 3 GB data is available with validity up to 28 days.

Vi best prepaid packs under Rs 129:

Vi also offers different affordable prepaid packs under the Rs 129 range.

Rs 19 Pack:

The Rs 19 prepaid pack offers 200MB of data and unlimited voice calls with the validity of two days.

Rs 95:

Vi’s Rs 95 prepaid pack provides Rs 74 talk time and 200MB of data. With this pack, the local / national call will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. The pack is valid for 58 days.

Rs 99 pack:

Vi’s Rs 99 prepaid pack is considered one of the best plans as it offers unlimited voice calls, 1 GB data, and 100 SMS benefits with a validity of 18 days.