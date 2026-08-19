Behari Lal Engineering makes a solid debut on NSE and BSE

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Mumbai: The shares of Behari Lal Engineering made a strong debut on NSE and BSE. The Behari Lal Engineering stock shares were listed at Rs 465 apiece on the NSE, a 63.1% premium, and Rs 458 on the BSE, representing a premium of 60.7% as compared with the issue price of Rs 285.

By 10:10 IST, the shares were listed at Rs 474, marking a premium of 66.32% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 489.35 and a low of Rs 458. On the BSE, over 10.75 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Behari Lal Engineering issue opened for bidding on August 12, 2026 and closed on August 14, 2026. At that time, the price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 271 and 285 per share. Till onow, Behari Lal Engineering was subscribed 108.44 times.

The issue comprised an offer for sale of 2,59,31,407 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each and a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 2,59,31,407 shares.

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Behari Lal Engineering (BLEL) is an integrated iron and steel manufacturing company with a broad product portfolio comprising, inter alia, alloy steel products, metal rolls, engineering casting and forging ingots and forged shafts/blocks.

Ahead of the IPO, Behari Lal Engineering, on 11 August 2026, raised Rs 90.48 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 31.74 lakh shares at Rs 285 each to 11 anchor investors.

It reported a net loss of Rs 64.64 crore and sales of Rs 534.03 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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