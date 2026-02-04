Banks to Remain Operational on March 31 to Ensure Timely Closure of FY26 Government Accounts

Advertisement

Banks handling government transactions will remain operational on March 31 following a directive from the Reserve Bank of India, a move aimed at ensuring the smooth and timely closure of government accounts for the financial year 2025–26. The decision comes despite March 31 being a bank holiday in several states due to regional observances.

The central bank has asked agency banks to keep their designated branches open to facilitate government receipts and payments on the final day of the financial year. The step has been taken at the request of the Government of India to avoid any spillover of transactions into the next fiscal year and to maintain accuracy in public accounts.

March 31 is a critical date for government finances as it marks the deadline for booking tax collections, non tax revenues, and expenditure such as salaries, pensions, subsidies, and other payments. Any disruption on this day could delay the reconciliation of accounts and affect the final figures for the year. By keeping banks operational, authorities aim to ensure that all transactions are accounted for within FY26 itself.

The RBI has clarified that the instruction applies specifically to branches dealing with government business. These branches are expected to remain open for public transactions related to government receipts and payments, while banks have also been advised to adequately inform customers and government departments about branch availability.

The move reflects the growing emphasis on fiscal discipline and accurate year end accounting, especially at a time when government spending and revenue mobilisation are under close scrutiny. Ensuring uninterrupted banking operations on the last day of the financial year helps avoid technical delays and supports smoother coordination between banks and government departments.

While bank holidays are generally observed as per the annual calendar, exceptions on March 31 are not unprecedented. The latest directive reinforces the importance of operational flexibility in meeting fiscal deadlines and maintaining the integrity of government accounts.

With this measure, the RBI and the government are seeking to bring the financial year to a clean close, minimising administrative bottlenecks and ensuring that FY26 numbers reflect a complete and accurate picture of public finances.