Bajaj Trademarks FLUOR and FLUIR Names, Might Turn Out To Be Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles are a future for automobile and there is no denying to it. When it comes to two wheeler market in India, Bajaj Auto leads the race.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto is planning to expand its product line-up by introducing electric two- wheelers. The company has trademarked two new names- FLUOR and FLUIR.

However, Bajaj has not officially announced about the two-wheeler. Hence, it seems quite early to make any statement on this matter.

It is speculated that that the new electric bike can be a Chetak electric scooter. The trademark name FLUIR is a Spanish word, which roughly translates to ‘flow’.

In the meanwhile, Bajaj is currently working on a new Pulsar range which is scheduled to be launched in the end of 2021. The company is all set to introduce a 250cc Pulsar variant which will be pitched against the Yamaha FZ25 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in the Indian market.