Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS 125 in the Indian market today for a price of Rs 93,690 (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 will be joining the NS 160 and NS 200 company’s offering in NS series.

The new Pulsar NS 125 has a sport and stylish outlook. The company aims to target the target the first-time buyers with this new bike.

The company said that the Pulsar NS 125 packs “a host of segment-first features”. The design highlights of the vehicle are glossy metallic body paint, sleek headlamp cluster with twin pilot lamps, twin-strip LED taillamps, perimeter frame and alloys in the unique bronze shade, split grab rail, belly pan and more.

The company claims that the perimeter frame of the vehicle offers high stiffness and low flex for a sharp handling experience.

The vehicle has a 125cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine sticking by BSVI emission standards. The powertrain produces 12 PS and 11 Nm and is connected to a five-speed transmission. The bike is built on the long-serving perimeter frame and has telescopic front forks suspension and monoshock rear suspension.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is available for purchase in four colour options such as Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey.

The company said that the higher cc Pulsar NS series bikes are aimed at first-time performance riding enthusiasts.

and the thrill that the new Pulsar NS 125 is built to offer, will appeal to a large segment of customers with its multiple class-leading features.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is cheaper as compared to KTM Duke 125 in the 125 cc segment as the KTM bike got a recent price hike of Rs 8,812, following which it’s cost increased to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Source: Gaadiwaadi)