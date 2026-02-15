Bajaj Finance generates ₹1,600 crore using AI as Indian firms accelerate adoption

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance has generated business worth ₹1,600 crore using artificial intelligence, highlighting the growing role of advanced technologies in driving revenue and operational efficiency across India’s financial sector. The company analysed around two crore customer calls using AI systems to identify sales opportunities, improve customer targeting, and enhance conversion rates. This reflects a broader shift among Indian companies, particularly in financial services, towards integrating artificial intelligence into core business operations.

The company has deployed AI across key functions including credit assessment, customer engagement, and risk management. By analysing behavioural and transactional data, AI systems enable faster loan approvals and improve the accuracy of credit evaluation. This helps reduce turnaround time and strengthens risk controls while improving customer experience through personalised product recommendations.

AI adoption is also helping Bajaj Finance automate internal processes and improve operational productivity. Automated systems reduce dependence on manual intervention and enable faster processing of large volumes of data. This allows the company to scale its digital lending operations more efficiently while maintaining portfolio quality.

The adoption of AI by Bajaj Finance reflects a wider trend across India’s corporate sector. Companies in banking, financial services, e-commerce, and technology are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen decision-making capabilities. Automated data analysis allows companies to identify customer patterns, detect fraud risks, and optimise business strategies.

India’s artificial intelligence market is projected to reach $17 billion by 2027, driven by increasing enterprise investments and digital transformation initiatives. Financial services firms are among the leading adopters, as AI offers significant advantages in credit underwriting, fraud detection, and customer analytics. This is becoming particularly important as digital lending expands rapidly across the country.

The growing use of artificial intelligence by Bajaj Finance signals a structural shift in India’s financial services sector, where automation and data intelligence are becoming central to business strategy. As companies continue investing in AI to improve efficiency and support growth, the technology is expected to play a critical role in shaping the future of India’s digital economy.