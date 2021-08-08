Bajaj Dominar 250 gets new paint scheme, 3 new dual tone colours added

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has been one of the popular cruiser bikes offered by the company. However, it was limited only in four colours. Now the company has introduced 3 new dual tone colours which adds to the beauty of the bike.

The freshly introduced colours of Bajaj Dominar are Sparkling Black and Matt Silver, Citrus Rush and Matt Silver and Racing Red and Matt Silver.

The dual colour paints add to the aesthetic beauty of the bike. The new paint schemes remind us about the NS 160, 200 which receive the similar treatment.

Even though the company has added new colours to the Dominar 250, the price of the bike remains the same. Apart from the new colour schemes the bike remains the same.

The specifications of the Bajaj Dominar 250 are as follows:

Engine: The motorcycle draws its power from a 248.77 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It produces a 26.6 bhp of power and 23.5 Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed transmission.

Design: The Dominar 250 houses a full-LED lighting, digital instrument cluster and split seats.

Price: The cruiser has a starting price of Rs 1.54 lakh (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

The Dominar 250 faces competition from KTM Duke 250, Yamaha FZ-25, and Suzuki Gixxer 250 in the price range.