Bag the iPhone 15 plus for an incredible price of just Rs. 27,949

The popular and much sort after Apple iPhone 15 Plus is now available at an amazingly affordable and incredible price of as low as Rs. 27,949, so you can buy it now. This impressive smartphone is available at this incredible discount on Flipkart.

iPhone 15 Plus discount

The iPhone 15 Plus is currently listed at a 14 percent discount on Flipkart. This brings down the price of the device to Rs. 67,999 against its earlier initial price of Rs 89,600.

There are also additional bank and exchange offers. The customers can avail an exchange offer and get a discount of Rs. 42,400 off. The bank offer is available for exclusively on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card at 5 percent unlimited cashback.

When combining these discounts and offers, the final effective price of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus can drop to an exceptionally to as low as Rs. 27,949. This comprehensive set of promotions provides an excellent opportunity for buyers seeking significant savings on this premium smartphone.

iPhone 15 Plus specifications

The iPhone 15 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother and more responsive visual experience.

Powering the device is the latest A16 Bionic chip, and it is claimed to have a long-lasting battery.

The rear camera system features a new 48MP main sensor, offering significant improvements in photo and video quality, especially in low light. The Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras have also seen enhancements, expanding shooting options.

The iPhone 15 Plus also has a new under-display fingerprint sensor, and a USB-C port for added convenience.