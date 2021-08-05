Azani, India’s first electric supercar to launch by 2022, can run at a speed of 350 kmph

India might have been a manufacturing hub for many carmakers, but manufacturing a supercar has been a dream in India. However, soon a car manufacturing start-up Mean Metal Motors (MMM) is ready to introduce India’s first electric supercar ‘Azani’.

The Azani is expected to clock a top speed of 350kmph, while it can achieve 0-100 kmph in less than two seconds. According to MMM, the Azani can generate power of 1000 hp. The car is capable of running up to 700 km on a full charge.

Exterior of the supercar looks like a car from a sci-fi movie. The supercar will be a two person sitter with an aerodynamic design. The LED headlamps of the car present a sharp look for the supercar on the front. The bonnet of the car is curved and the tail section of the car appears aerodynamic. The rear of the vehicle gets a LED strip, which makes the back look prominent.

In terms of price, the first prototype of the Azani will be around $120,000 (Rs 89 lakh) and will be ready to run on the roads by the second half of 2022. The on road price of the MMM Azani is expected to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

The MMM company was founded by Sarthak Paul way back in 2012, while it was incorporated in 2014. Aim of the company was to manufacture a performance oriented electric supercar eyeing on the future.

The manufacturer has claimed that the plant where the electric supercar is being built is one-fifth of a traditional supercar manufacturing unit. MMM expects to make a business of $750 billion with selling of 34 million EVs by the year 2030.

The company has said that its 22 members team is currently working on various technical aspects of the supercar like design, research and development, design, aerodynamics etc.

So supercar lovers! Cross your fingers for the giant to land on the roads.