Aviation fuel prices slashed, now costs one third the price of petrol

Aviation fuel prices have been slashed significantly due to the covid-19 lockdown worldwide and now costs around one-third the price of petrol/ diesel in Indian market.

The Aviation Fuel prices was cut by 23.2 % or Rs 6,812.62 per kilolitre bringing down the price to Rs 22,544.75, in national capital New Delhi.

Aviation Fuel price was Rs 64,323.76 per kilolitre before the fuel reduction cycle began in February this year.

The price of Petrol and Diesel remains the same for the last 50 days.

In layman’s term the present cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 69.59 per litre while price of aviation fuel is Rs 22.54 per litre.

The present prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi is Rs 69.59/ ltr and Rs 62.29/ ltr. In Mumbai petrol costs Rs 76.31/ ltr while diesel costs Rs 66.21 /ltr. In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is costs Rs 65.71 per litre.