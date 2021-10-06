Avail great discounts up to Rs 53,005 on Honda cars during this festive season

Considering the upcoming festive season in India, Honda Cars has offered great discounts on its complete range of cars. During ‘The Great Honda Fest’ users can avail discounts up to Rs 53, 505 if they buy a new car. The upcoming offers by the company are meant to attract users for the Durga Puja festive period.

The discounts applicable on the Honda vehicles are as follows:

Honda City

Honda City, which is perhaps the most popular sedan offered by the company in India is offered at a discount of Rs 53,005. The cash discount offered on the car is Rs 20,000 while a free accessory up to Rs 21,505 is also given. Users can chooses from either a cash discount or availing free accessories. An additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is also offered. Other discounts include a Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9000 and a customer discount of Rs 8000.

The fourth-generation Honda City is also being sold by the company and gets exciting offers up to Rs 22,000. A Honda Car Exchange Bonus of Rs 9000 is offered along with Honda Customer Loyalty Bonus Rs 5000. A corporate discount of Rs 8000 is also offered on the fourth variant.

The 5th generation of Honda City is priced between Rs 11.16- Rs 15.11 lakh. On the other hand the 4th generation of Honda City is sold at Rs 9.29 – Rs 9.99 lakh.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz is offered with discounts of up to Rs 45,996 on for the festive period. Buyers can choose between a cash discount up to Rs 15,000 or avail accessories up to Rs 17,996. Other discounts include Rs 10,000 as car exchange, Rs 5000 as customer loyalty bonus, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9000 and Rs 4000 corporate discount. The Honda Jazz is offered between Rs 7.73- Rs 9.95 lakh.

Honda WR-V

This crossover car of Honda is offered with a discount up to Rs 40,158. Buyers can choose between a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or avail accessories up to Rs 12,158.

Other discounts include car exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5000. A corporate discount of Rs 4000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000 can also be availed on the car during this month. The Honda WR-V is priced between Rs 8.93- Rs 11.79 lakh.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze gets exciting offers up to Rs 18,000. Users get a corporate discount of Rs 4000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9000, and a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5000. The Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 6.32- Rs 11.15 lakh.

(Note: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom price Bhubaneswar)