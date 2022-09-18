You can clean the air by simply driving this car! Driving a car can clean the air around you! Even though this sounds too good to be true, it is a reality.

A team of students from Eindhoven University of Technology have created a Zero Emission Mobility (ZEM) vehicle that can clean the air as it is driven. The electric car is powered by battery and captures carbon dioxide (CO2) as it driven.

According to reports, the team of 35 students were involved in manufacturing the coupe, which resembles like a BMW car. ZEM uses two filters that can capture CO2. The electric car can capture up to 2 kilograms (4.41 lb) of CO2 over a distance of 20,000 miles, the research team estimated.

“We are cleaning the air while driving and aiming to become completely CO2 neutral!”, said Louise de Laat, Team Manager.

How is the air cleaned?

Zem uses the direct air capture technology (DAC) to capture the air while the car is driving and capture and store the CO2. As the car is running, air moves through the filters present inside the car. The CO2 is captured and then stored. The team performed a life cycle analysis (LCA) and all three life phases were taken into consideration. The goal of the ecomotive team from Eindhoven University was to reduce the CO2 emissions during all life phases; production, driving and after-life. The team plans to contribute towards clean environment by achieving sustainable goals.

Production

The body panels of the monocoque were created with the help of a process called ‘additive manufacturing’. This method is used to create the concept car with very less CO2 emissions. The exact shape that is needed for the car can be 3D printed and almost no waste material. Printing these car parts with circular plastics that can be shredded and re-used for other projects contributes even more to the goal of CO2-neutrality in their car, said the Team.