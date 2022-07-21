Yamaha RX100 will be reintroduced In India, Confirms Yamaha Chairman

Yamaha RX100 is a very popular bike back in the days. The bike has left a legacy in the Indian market. Even now, you can see the Yamaha Rx100 occasionally in the streets. It was introduced in 1985 and production lasted till 1996. Yamaha India still sells the spare parts for this decades-old motorcycle even today.

As per a new report, the legendary Yamaha RX100 will be reintroduced in the Indian market.

Yamaha RX100 Launch Plans Confirmed

Yamaha India Chairman, Eishin Chihana has revealed that the company has some plans for the iconic RX100 in the future. He made this confirmation in an interview with BusinessLine. Thus confirming that RX100 will be back.

However, if the company want to bring back the RX100 then they will need to make many changes to the bike. First of all the bike was based on a two-stroke engine that will never meet the stringent BS6 emission norms. The company also has to keep in mind that the new model will live up to the legend that the previous model was. It has to have the perfect combination of retro design paying homage to the old model, an explosive performance that the old model was known for and it has to be a special product and not a commuter bike, said Rush Lane.

So, the company will likely face tough challenge if they want to launch the Yamaha RX100 in India. Currently, Yamaha’s portfolio only consists of 125cc scooters, 150cc street and sport motorcycles and 250cc street bikes. The company is also expected to launch their premium and performance motorcycles in India soon. In addition, Chihana has further said that the company is making test runs and durability tests for electric scooters that will likely be launched by 2025. The Japanese brand is also considering importing electric scooters sold in global markets via CBU or CKD route in the meantime.

Launch of Yamaha RX100 might prompt Suzuki and Honda to launch their iconic Samurai and CD-100 too. It will be a really nice thing to see these nostalgic Japanese trio get re-launched.

