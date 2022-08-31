Yamaha launches 2023 Yamaha FZ-15, can run on petrol as well as ethanol

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-15 in Brazil. The design and look of the motorcycle receive several changes. However, the major change that is offered on the motorcycle is the fuel type. The new Yamaha FZ-15 runs on ethanol as well as petrol. The motorcycle is named as Fazer FZ-15 in Brazil. However, if the company plans to launch it in India, the bike will be named FZ V3 (in updated version).

The details about the motorcycle has been mentioned below.

Design

The design changes on the motorcycle include a refreshed headlamp. The refreshed headlamp of the motorcycle is more similar to the FZ25 that is sold in India. The colour scheme of the motorcycle offers a new look to it. The remaining portion of the motorcycle remains more or less the same.

Engine

When it comes to the engine, the FZ-15 is powered by 149cc engine that runs on either petrol or gasoline. The 149cc engine generates a power of 12.2bhp and 12.7Nm torque. In terms of transmission, the motorcycle is offered with a 5-speed gearbox. However, the brakes as well as the suspension setup remain the same as that of the previous model. The wheels of the 2023 FZ-15 are 17 inches while the weight of the motorcycle is 135kg.

The fuel tank capacity of the motorcycle is 11.9 litres. While the tank capacity of the bike is reduced, the ground clearance has got slightly up, revealed the company.

Colours

The FZ-15 is offered in three attractive colours which include Racing Blue, Midnight Black and Magma Red.

As of now, we do not have any confirmation about the launch of the motorcycle in India. However, if the motorcycle is launched it will be somewhere is 2023. In India, the updated FZV3 will take on the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Suzuki Gixxer.