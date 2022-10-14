VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq receive 5 stars in the latest Global NCAP Safety test

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq emerge as the latest SUVs to receive 5 stars in the upgraded Global NCAP Safety test. Both SUVs are built on the same platform and are the first vehicles that get 5-star in both adult as well as child occupancy. The test conducted by the GNCAP is valid for the Indian market.

The Taigun/ Kushaq received 29.64 points from a maximum of 34 points in the adult occupant protection test. On the other hand, in the child occupant protection test, the vehicles scored 42 points out of the maximum 49 points.

“We welcome and congratulate Skoda and Volkswagen’s initiative to meet Global NCAP’s new five-star requirements for the Kushaq and Taigun through voluntary testing,” said Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP.

“We urge all car makers to aspire to and achieve this level of crash test performance going forward, maintaining the momentum of safety improvements we have seen steadily develop through our programme since we began our Indian testing in 2014,” he added.

In terms of engine, the VW Taigun/ Skoda Kushaq get an option for 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine or 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Both the engines get 6-speed manual transmission. However, the 1.0 TSI engine gets a 6-speed Automatic gearbox, while the 1.5 TSI engine gets a 7 speed Automatic gearbox. The 1.0-litre engine offers 115PS of power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand 1.5-litre engine churns power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm.

While the VW Taigun is offered between Rs 11.56 lakh and Rs 18.71 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda Kushaq is price between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Before the inclusion of VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq in the Global NCAP 5 star category, there were five other Indian cars that were present in the category. The five Indian cars that had cleared the five-star adult occupant protection are Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Punch, Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz.