Volvo S90 Luxury Sedan launched In India; Check Price, Specifications, And More

Volvo has launched its new luxury sedan in India in the form of Volvo S90. The Volvo S90 is a mild-hybrid car and is offered with the latest technology, stated the company. The Volvo S90 is priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with Volvo S90, the company has launched three other mild-hybrid car models which include- XC40, XC60 and XC90.

The Volvo S90 Luxury Sedan is available in B5 Ultimate trim and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The maximum power of the car is 296bhp, while the peak torque is 430Nm. The 2.0 engine is paired with eight-speed automatic transmission.

The sitting capacity of the car is 5 while the cargo capacity is 461 litres. In terms of dimensions, the sedan is 4969mm in length while the width is 1879mm. The height of the car is 1440 mm while the width is 1879mm. The headroom for the front row is 1027 mm while the rear passengers get 961mm headroom. The maximum towing capacity of the car is 2200 kg. The fuel consumption (combined) for the sedan is 14.07 km/l.

The sedan is offered in four attractive colours including Crystal White, Platinum Grey, Onyx Black, and Denim Blue.

Important Features

The built-in Google features offer various functions like Built-in-class navigation, Google Assistant as well as Google Play. The above-mentioned features offer helpful features that offer a seamless driving experience. Users also get a digital services package which includes remote services through the Volvo Cars App.

In terms of comfort, the users get an advanced air purifier, advanced driver assistance technology, Bowers & Wilkins high-fi-delity audio system etc.

When it comes to assisted safety, the Volvo S90 offers a 360-degree parking view, cross traffic alert, intelligent safety assistance technology, drifting detection and correction, blind spot information system (BLIS), and much more.