Volkswagen launches First Anniversary Edition of Taigun, Prices start at Rs 15.40 lakh

Volkswagen has launched the First Anniversary Edition for its popular SUV- Volkswagen Taigun in India. The First Anniversary Edition of the SUV (Taigun) is a special edition and is based on the top variant (Topline trim) and gets a 1.0-litre TSI engine. When it comes to the price of the SUV, it starts from Rs 15.40 lakh to Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Updates

The Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition gets a new colour in the form of ‘Rising Blue’. The other colours that are offered on the SUV are Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. The 1st anniversary badge appears prominently on the exterior as well as the interior. The other new elements are door-edge protectors and black C-pillar graphics. The others aspects of the SUV remain the same.

Key details

In terms of engine, the VW Taigun gets an option for 1.0-litre three cylinder petrol engine. The 1.0 TSI engine gets a 6 speed Automatic gearbox and offers 115PS of power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

The safety features of the SUV include six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi collision brakes, auto dimming IRVM, hill hold control, 3 point seatbelts for all seats, park distance control and rear-view camera, ISOFIX child seat mount and other features. The cruise control of the Taigun makes driving more convenient at high speeds.

Volkswagen has also introduced some new features as a standard feature on the Taigun SUV in May 2022. The new features on the SUV include engine idle start/stop and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Earlier, both the features were present in specific trims only.

The company claims that the introduction of engine idle start/stop feature will boost the mileage of the Volkswagen Taigun. The manual version of 1.0-litre TSI variant provides a mileage of 19.20kmpl rather than 18.1 kmpl. Similarly, the automatic variant of of 1.0-litre TSI gives a mileage of 17.23kmpl rather than 16.44kmpl.

Price

The Topline – 1.0L TSI MT 1st Anniversary Edition is available at Rs 15,39,900 while the 1.0L TSI AT 1st Anniversary Edition is available at Rs 16,89,900