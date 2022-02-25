Value for money premium hatchback: Is the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno at par with its competitors

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has recently launched in India and it offers great value for money to the middle-class buyers in the country. Keeping in mind the segment of the new Baleno, the specifications and price tag of the premium hatchback are great.

Some of the rivals of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno are Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, VW Polo, and the Tata Altroz. The detailed comparison below shows why you should or should not opt for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The comparison is solely based on the specification of the above-mentioned cars.

The Baleno gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates a power of 90PS and a torque of 113Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual/ AMT transmission option. The ARAI fuel economy of the Baleno is 22.35 kmpl/ 22.94 kmpl depending on manual or automatic variants.

The widely popular hatchback Hyundai i20 gets a 1.2-liter petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that generated 83PS/ 120PS of power. The maximum torque generated is 113Nm / 172Nm. The transmission options offered are 5-speed manual/CVT / 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT. The users get an ARAI Fuel economy of 20.35kmpl/19.65kmpl / 20kmpl / 20.28kmpl depending upon the above-mentioned transmission options.

Honda Jazz gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates a power of 90PS and a torque of 110Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual/ CVT transmission option. The ARAI fuel economy of the Baleno is 16.6. kmpl/ 17.10 kmpl depending on manual or CVT variant.

The Volkswagen Polo gets a 1-litre petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that generated 76PS/ 110PS of power. The maximum torque generated is 95Nm / 175Nm. The transmission options offered are 5-speed manual/ 6-speed manual/ 6-speed AT. The users get an ARAI Fuel economy of 17.74kmpl/18.24kmpl / 16.47kmpl depending upon the above-mentioned transmission options.

Tata Altroz gets a 1.2-litre petrol/ 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that generated 86PS/ 110PS of power. The maximum torque generated is 113Nm / 140Nm. A single 5-speed manual transmission option is offered on the hatchback. The users get an ARAI Fuel economy of 19.05kmpl / 18.13kmpl depending upon the above mentioned transmission options.

It is important to consider that the Maruti Baleno is the most fuel efficient hatchback among its rivals. Taking into account, the mileage offered on the Baleno it can be considered a better choice among its rivals. It should be taken into consideration that, the Jazz and Polo are least fuel-efficient models in this segment. Considering the power and mileage figures offered on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a great package.

Also read: Nokia launches its latest laptop PureBook Pro, Check…