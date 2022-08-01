Upcoming bikes that will get launched in August 2022

The Indian two-wheeler market is constantly booming and new vehicles are being introduced every month. In August 2022, there are few bikes and scooters will get launched in the Indian market. In July 2022 we saw new launches in the form of TVS Ronin, BMW G 310 RR, Ather 450X Gen3, Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition as well as 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R.

The upcoming launches in August 2022 include commuting motorcycle, electric bikes as well as cruiser. We have mentioned below some important bikes that are expected to launch this month.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The new motorcycle from Royal Enfield is expected to be launched in August 2022. It will be based on the company’s newest J-platform which has proven to be quite trustworthy in terms of reliability. The J-platform has been used in the manufacturing of Meteor as well as Classic 350 (2021 model). The Hunter 350 is expected to carry the price tag of around Rs 1.70 lakh and sit above the classic 350 in terms of the hierarchy. The output of the engine is expected to be similar to be that of Classic 350 and the Meteor. The Hunter 350 will be ideally a city friendly bike.

Honda New Bike

Honda Motorcycles India is expected to launch a new motorcycle in the Indian market in August 2022. The motorcycle can be a cruiser like the CB350RS/ Hness CB350 or a sports bike (might be from the CBR family). We expect the new bike to be something which offers customers more choice in the 300-350cc category.

Bajaj Pulsar N150

Bajaj has been renewing its pulsar series in India. The company discontinued the much popular and dated Pulsar 220 in India with the Pulsar F250/ N250. The company then introduced the Pulsar N160 which looks quite similar to the N250. It is quite possible that the company will replace the existing Pulsar 150 with the Pulsar N150.The motorcycle will offer a new engine along with some new technical features that are not present on the Pulsar 150. We expect a minor price bump of the N150 as compared to the current generation of Pulsar 150.

TVS iQube ST

The TVS iQube was launched in its updated form recently in India. The top model of the iQube is the iQube ST and its prices will be announced this month. The 2022 iQube was launched in India in May at the starting price of Rs 98,564 for the base variant. On the other hand, the S version of the e-scooter costs Rs 1,08,690 (on-road Delhi price). The TVS iQube ST variant gets a 7-inch TFT display along with storage of 32 litres. The ST model gets a 5.1kWh battery that can offer an excellent mileage of up to 140km.

Zontes and Moto Morini

Zontes and Moto Morini are the two new motorcycle manufacturers that will be launched in India this month. While Zontes will introduce its bikes in the 350cc segment, Moto Morini is expected to enter the 650cc segment in India.

Keeway

Keeway is expected to launch a new motorcycle in the Indian market very soon. The bike manufacturer already offers three two-wheelers in the Indian market.