Upcoming Bajaj Triumph 350cc motorcycle spotted ahead of launch, Seems to be a proper competitor for Honda/ RE

Bajaj and Triumph are all set to launch their first product in India. The upcoming motorcycle will be a scrambler and will fall in the 350cc segment. The upcoming scrambler motorcycle is expected to be competing with two of the major brands- Royal Enfield and Honda in the Indian Market. The prototype of the bike has spotted while testing in India and we are in awe of it.

Even though the upcoming Bajaj Triumph motorcycle shares the DNA from Bajaj and Triumph, it looks more like a Triumph motorcycle than a Bajaj motorcycle. As seen in the image, the motorcycle offers a round LED headlamp with a short wind visor. The wheels are alloy while the mirrors are round. The bike also gets knuckle guards, single-seat, mono shock suspension at the rear, and USD forks at the front.

When it comes to safety the motorcycle offers a single disc brake at the rear as well as the front. As far it seems, the motorcycle is powered by a single-cylinder engine (350-400cc category). We are unclear about the exact technical details of the motorcycle and the power output. For the purpose of a scrambler, the motorcycle seems to be very stylish. The tank offers a teardrop design while the seats are split in nature. The double barrel exhaust on the motorcycle adds to the design of the motorcycle. The all-black color of the motorcycle is a blessing to the eye. We hope that it gets launched in more exciting colors.

Even though it is too early to tell, the price of the motorcycle is expected to be between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh. The pricing of the Bajaj Triumph scrambler will play a major role on the sales figure. In India, the motorcycle will be a prime competitor of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Honda CB350 RS. The wide availability of Bajaj dealerships across India is expected to be a plus point for the motorcycle.