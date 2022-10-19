Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle unveiled in India, To offer a range of 307km

Ultraviolette Automotive has unveiled its upcoming electric motorcycle F77 in India. The electric motorcycle can be booked for Rs 10,000 from October 23, 2022, while the launch is expected to take place on November 24, 2022. Ultraviolette F77 has received 70,000 pre-launch bookings from 190 countries and will be available in three variants- Airstrike, Shadow and Laser.

The battery of Ultraviolette F77 offers a range of 307km according to the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC). The battery pack offered on the motorcycle is fixed and the company has taken the decision in order to churn out more range. The initial launch of the F77 was expected to be in 2020 and the expected range was 150 km. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had to push the launch further and it is expected to launch in this November (2022). The battery of bike gets 21,700 lithium cells instead of 18,650 cells in the prototype. This roughly means that the capacity of the usable capacity of the battery is 10.5kWh. The weight of the battery pack is around 50kgs.

The initial launch will be in Bengaluru followed by other major cities of the country.

The bike gets three drive modes- Eco mode/ Sport mode/ Insane mode. In terms of brakes, the bike gets a Hydraulic disc brake with a dual-channel Antilock Brake System (ABS). While the front disc is 320mm, the rear disc is 230mm. The Dashboard is an Ultra High-Brightness Automotive TFT LCD unit and offers crucial information. Speaking about dimensions, the wheelbase of the EV is 1340 mm while the seat height is 800 mm. The kerb weight of the bike is 158kg. . In terms of acceleration, the electric bike can hit 100 kmph in just 7.5 seconds. From 0-60 kmph the bike takes 2.9 seconds. The top speed of the motorcycle is 147 kmph, claimed the company.

Safety features on the motorcycle include, fall and crash sensor, emergency contact alert, side stand sensor, lockdown mode, rear and front flashers hazard light, led headlight with ultra-v position light and much more.

The accessories offered with the Ultraviolette F77 include Wheel caps, Panniers, Visor, Standard Charger, Home Charging Pod etc.

For those who are unknown, Ultraviolette Automotive is based in Bengaluru and the development of F77 has continued since last 5 years.