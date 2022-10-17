TVS Raider likely to get a new variant very soon in India

It has been more than a year since the TVS Raider launched in India and now the company is all set to launch the new variant of the motorcycle. The new variant of the TVS Raider will get an update. The 2022 TVS Raider will be launched on October 19 at 7 pm. The launch will be through TVS Motoverse, which will be a proprietary platform of the company.

The new variant of the TVS Raider is expected to cost more than the current generation. It will offer a TFT screen in place of the reverse LCD display. Even though the company had planned to launch the new trim much before, the launch could not take place due to some reason (possibly a semi-conductor shortage).

The current generation of TVS Raider is the first generation of bike. The motorcycle offers a unique design and great mileage. The design of the TVS Raider gives it a look of 150cc motorcycle. The details of the Raider are mentioned below.

Engine– A 124.8cc, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled engine powers the motorcycle. The peak torque of the engine is 11.2Nm @ 6,000rpm, while the maximum power of the engine is 11.4hp @ 7500rpm. The Fi (fuel injected) engine gets a five-speed gearbox and offers a fuel efficiency of 67kmpl.

Suspension and brakes– A telescopic fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear manage the suspension of the bike. In term of brakes, the bike gets a 240mm disc at the front and 130mm drum at the rear. Both the wheels of the bike are 17 inches while the fuel tank is 10 litres. The kerb weight of bike is 123kg. While the seat height is 780mm while the wheelbase of the bike is 1326mm.

Electronics– The vehicle gets a fully digital instrument cluster including a functional gear position indicator. The instrument cluster will get an optional TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. Different modes offered on the bike include Eco and Power mode.

Price– The ex-showroom price of the motorcycle is Rs 85,973 onwards, ex-showroom Delhi.