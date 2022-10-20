TVS Raider 125 top variant launched in India, offers new connectivity features

TVS Motors has launched new variant of TVS Raider motorcycle in India. The new motorcycle offers new connectivity features to the motorcycle along with some other upgrades. The new variant of motorcycle is the top variant of the bike and it sits above all the existing models. The price of the new variant of TVS Raider is Rs 99,990 (ex-showroom, India).

The new variant of the TVS Raider is offered with a 5-inch TFT screen in place of the reverse LCD display. The TFT screen of the motorcycle offers a digital instrument cluster, odometer, trip meters, average speed, gear-position indicator, riding modes and much more. The new Raider also gets SmartXonnect cloud-connected technology. The TVS SmartXonnect is a blue-tooth-enabled system and offers analytics of the riding. Users also get voice and navigation assist feature on the motorcycle. The TVS Raider top model is offered in two colour schemes- Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

However, mechanically the motorcycle remains the same and it offers the same engine as the current generation.

Engine– A 124.8cc, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled engine powers the motorcycle. The peak torque of the engine is 11.2Nm @ 6,000rpm, while the maximum power of the engine is 11.4hp @ 7500rpm. The Fi (fuel-injected) engine gets a five-speed gearbox and offers fuel efficiency of more than 60 kmpl.

Suspension and brakes– A telescopic fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear manage the suspension of the bike. In term of brakes, the bike gets a 240mm disc at the front and 130mm drum at the rear. Both the wheels of the bike are 17 inches while the fuel tank is 10 litres. The kerb weight of bike is 123kg. While the seat height is 780mm while the wheelbase of the bike is 1326mm.

Electronics– The vehicle gets a fully digital instrument cluster including a functional gear position indicator. The instrument cluster will get an optional TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. Different modes offered on the bike include Eco and Power mode.

Price- The ex-showroom price of TVS Raider starts at Rs 85,973, ex-showroom Delhi.