Toyota stops the bookings of Innova Crysta Diesel variant in India, know the reason here

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has temporarily stopped the bookings of its popular MPV-Innova Crysta Diesel variant in India. The customers, who have already made bookings for the car will be delivered their vehicles as soon as possible, clarified Toyota. High demand for the MPV (Innova Crysta) has resulted in the company taking the decision.

However, we are not sure whether the fall in the supply of Toyota Innova is due to semi-conductor shortage across the globe or due to some other reason.

The current generation of Innova Crysta is offered in five trims- G, G+, GX, VX and ZX. The MPV is offered in seven as well as eight-seat configurations. The petrol unit gets a 2.7-litre engine that produces 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 2.4-litre engine produces 150PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque.

Both the Petrol as well as Diesel engines get MT (5-speed) as well as AT (6 speed torque converter). The important features offered in the car include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlights, cruise control and much more.

When it comes to safety of the MPV we get parking sensors at the rear and front, stability control and up to seven airbags. The prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta start at Rs 17.86 lakh and go up to Rs 26.54 lakh.

On the other hand, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is all set to launch in September 2022. The SUV will be offered in the mild-hybrid engine as well as the hybrid engine. The mild-hybrid variant offers a maximum power of [email protected] rpm. On the other hand, the hybrid variant offers 115.56 PS of maximum power. Both the engines offered on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are available in petrol only. There is no presence of a diesel engine. We expect the prices of Hyryder to be around Rs 10- 18 lakh as it launches in India. Given the rise of under Rs 20 lakh SUVs in India, the Hyryder has the potential to be a game changer for Toyota.

NB: The prices mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom India.