Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 likely to launch soon in India, Check the specification here

Toyota is all set to introduce its latest SUV in India soon in the form of Land Cruiser LC300. The company has set the booking amount to Rs 10 lakh, revealed various sources. The details of the Land Cruiser LC300 have been leaked on the internet through an official brochure and we are quite excited for the launch. Even though the global debut for the new Land Cruiser was in 2021, it took additional 1 year for the manufacturer (Toyota) to launch the SUV in India.

The details about the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 have been mentioned below.

Design and colours

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 offers the same design as that of its predecessor. Prime design elements of the SUV include a horizontally slatted grille, new headlights, wheel arches and much more. The rear also gets fresh design updates.

When it comes to colours the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 will get five body colour options and three options for upholstery. The body colours offered on the SUV are Super White, Precious White Pearl, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black, and Dark Blue Mica.

Engine and dimensions

The Land Cruiser LC300 will be powered by a 3.3-litre, V6 diesel engine and will be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine will produce an output of 305bhp and torque of 700Nm. In terms of dimensions, the SUV will be 4,985mm in length, 1,980mm in width, and 1,945mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV will be 2850mm while the ground clearance is 230mm. The Land Cruiser will be based on TNGA-F platform and has a reduced weight of 200kg. The SUV will expected to have a 5-seat layout.

Important features

The key highlights of the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 include 20-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, adaptive cruise control, JBL sound system and much more.

When it comes to off-roading the Land Cruiser LC300 will get 4×4 as standard features along with various modes. The various modes on the SUV offer greater manoeuvrability of the car across various off-roading conditions.