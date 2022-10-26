Toyota Innova Hycross teased ahead of its official launch

Toyota Motor Corporation has revealed its next vehicle in the Indonesian market- Innova Hycross. The Innova Hycross is also expected in the Indian market in the next year after the 2023 Auto Expo. The Toyota Innova Hycross has been teased by the company ahead of its official launch in Indonesia. The Hycross is expected to launch next month in Indonesia.

As far as it appears from the teaser of the company, the Toyota Innova Hycross offers a huge presence and that is quite evitable from its huge front grille along with lights. The MPV will be offered with a FWD (Front Wheel Drive) which is quite contrasting to the current generation of Toyota Innova which offers RWD (Rear Wheel Drive). The Hycross will also get a lighter monocoque chassis instead of a ladder-frame chassis.

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, the Innova Hycross is expected to offer a strong hybrid engine. The engine is expected be 2.0 litre petrol unit and will offer automatic transmission as standard. The car will not have any diesel engine like the Innova Crysta. If the company plans to launch the petrol variant in India too, it might be bit tricky as the Innova Crysta has strong diesel engine user base. In terms of dimensions, the Innova Hycross will be 4700mm in length and 2850mm wheelbase.

In terms of electronics, the new MPV will offer LED lighting set-up along with LED tailamps and a sunroof. The dashboard might get touchscreen infotainment system along with digital instrument cluster, 360 degree cameras and much more.

On the other hand, the updated version of Toyota Innova (camouflaged) was spotted on Indian roads. We are not quite sure about the exact looks but, chances are high that it might be the Toyota Hycross. Post the launch of Hycross, it is expected that both the models of Innova will be offered side by side (just like Mahindra Scorpio).