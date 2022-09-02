Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition gets launched in India, Offers new features

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched a limited edition model for its best-selling MPV Innova in India. The limited edition of the MPV does not get any mechanical changes on it and the changes on it are mostly cosmetic. The Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition gets additional accessories that are installed at no extra cost.

What are additional accessories that are present on the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition?

The limited edition Innova Crysta gets dealer-installed accessories as a part of the limited edition package. The free accessories are tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless charging for phones and a head-up display. Generally, these accessories are add-ons and the dealer can install them by charging Rs 55,000. The limited edition Innova is based on the GX petrol variant.

When it comes to price, the Innova Crysta GX petrol variant costs Rs 17.45 lakh for the manual transmission version while the automatic transmission version costs Rs 19.02 lakh.

Engine and Specifications

The current generation of Innova Crysta is offered in five trims- G, G+, GX, VX and ZX. The MPV is offered in seven as well as eight-seat configurations. The petrol unit gets a 2.7-litre engine that produces 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 2.4-litre diesel engine produces 150PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque.

Both the Petrol as well as Diesel engines get MT (5-speed) as well as AT (6-speed torque converter). The important features offered in the car include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlights, cruise control and much more.

When it comes to the safety of the MPV we get parking sensors at the rear and front, stability control, and up to seven airbags. Currently, the bookings of the Diesel variant of Innova Crysta have been stopped due to high demand.

NB: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom Delhi.