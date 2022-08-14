Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel variant no longer available for bookings, Know why

The Toyota Innova Crysta has been one of the popular MPVs offered in India. The Innova is quite a spacious car and fulfils family as well as business commitments. However, if you are planning to purchase a Toyota Innova diesel variant you will be disheartened to know that company has stopped the bookings of diesel variant.

The bookings for the Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel have been stopped by the company. However, if you are one of those persons who have booked the car, you need not worry about it. The company is going to fulfil its commitment by providing you with the Innova Crysta Diesel. Toyota has not clearly mentioned the reason behind stopping the bookings of the Diesel variant. We are assuming that the change might be temporary. However, in view of the engine norms, the company might discontinue the diesel variant totally.

Toyota is expected to launch the Innova HyCross Hybrid in 2023. It is quite possible that the Innova HyCross will replace the Innova Diesel or both the Petrol and Diesel variant.

The current generation of Innova Crysta is offered in five trims- G, G+, GX, VX and ZX. The MPV is offered in seven as well as eight seat configurations. The petrol unit gets a 2.7-litre engine that produces 166PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 2.4-litre engine produces 150PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque.

Both the Petrol as well as Diesel engines get MT (5-speed) as well as AT (6 speed torque converter). The important features offered in the car include 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlights, cruise control and much more.

When it comes to safety of the MPV we get parking sensors at the rear and front, stability control and up to seven airbags. The prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta start at Rs 17.86 lakh and goes up to Rs 26.54 lakh.