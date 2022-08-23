Toyota Hyryder To Hyundai Venue: Top 5 SUVs with highest mileage in India

Now-a-days people now prefer SUVs more than the other vehicles in the Indian market as it offers advanced features at an preferable budget. So, if you are also one of the many who are planning to buy a new SUV soon. Then here is a list of the top 5 SUVs with highest mileage in India. You can check out these SUVs and choose which one will be suitable for you.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a mileage of 27.97 kmpl. It is powered by a with 1.5L hybrid powertrain that delivers 115 bhp and 141 Nm. It competes with likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Gand Vitara, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc. in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hyrbid

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is claimed to have a mileage of 27.97 kmpl. It will be the company’s first hybrid SUV in the Indian carmaker’s portfolio. The Grand Vitara Hybrid is expected to come with an extremely fuel-efficient 1.5L hybrid powertrain that produces 115 bhp and 141 Nm. It will be getting an eCVT gearbox and boasts a claimed power output of 27.97 kmpl.

Kia Sonet Diesel

The Kia Sonet diesel has a claimed mileage of 24.1 kmpl. The compact SUV is the most fuel-efficient in the Indian market. The Kia Sonet diesel produces 99 PS of maximum power and 240 Nm peak torque output. You can choose between a manual as well as automatic gearbox options with the Kia Sonet diesel. It is positioned below the Seltos in the brand’s line-up.

Honda WR-V Diesel

The Honda WR-V is the only SUV offering from the company in the Indian market. It comes in both the petrol and diesel variants. The diesel engine variant of the Honda WR-V delivers 100 PS and 200 Nm of maximum torque. It provides a mileage of 23.7 kmpl.

Hyundai Venue Diesel

The Diesel variant of the Hyundai Venue is claimed to have 23.3 kmpl mileage. It comes in three engine options that include a 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L turbo diesel. The diesel engine offers the maximum fuel economy with an mileage of 23.3 kmpl. This engine churns out maximum power and torque output of 99 PS and 240 Nm respectively and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

(Source: GaadiWaadi)