Toyota Fortuner gets a price hike, now costs up to Rs 77k more than previous price

Toyota has implemented a price hike on two of its popular cars in India. One of the popular SUVs in India, Toyota Fortuner is up to Rs 77,000 costlier than earlier. On the other hand, the Toyota Innova Crysta gets a price hike of up to Rs 23,000. The increasing input costs have resulted in the price increase of Toyota cars.

Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner which costed between Rs 32.40 lakh and Rs 49.57 lakh, now costs between Rs 32.59 lakh and Rs 50.34 lakh. The initial variants get a price hike of Rs 19,000 while the top variants get a hike of Rs 77,000. The mid-variants however get a price hike of Rs 39,000. The Fortuner is offered in 9 variants. While the base variant is 4×2, the top variant is GR S 4×4 Diesel AT.

In terms of engine, the Fortuner gets two engines-2.7 litre petrol engine and 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine. The petrol engine churns out a maximum power of 166PS and 245Nm. On the other hand, diesel engine makes 204PS power and a peak torque of 500Nm. Important features of the car include 18/ 20 inch wheels, seven airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC), traction control, ABS with EBD etc. The Toyota Fortuner competes with the likes of Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4 and MG Gloster.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Crysta which costed between Rs 17.45 lakh and Rs 26.54 lakh, now costs between Rs 17.68 lakh and Rs 26.77 lakh. All the variants get a price hike of Rs 23,000. Unlike Toyota Fortuner, the Innova Crysta is offered in petrol as well as in diesel. The Innova Crysta is offered in 6 variants. While the base variant is 2.7 GX 7 STR, the top variant is 2.7 ZX 7 STR AT.

The Innova Crysta is offered in 2.7-litre petrol/ 2.4-litre diesel engine variant. The 2.7-litre petrol variant makes 166PS power while the torque generated is 245Nm. On the other hand, the 2.4-litre diesel varinat makes 150PS power while the torque generated is 360Nm. The Crysta can be considered as a premium MPV and will those who have a big family.