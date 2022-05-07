Top 10 SUVs under a budget of Rs 15 lakh in India, Check the entire list here

The demand for SUVs has increased eventually in the last few decades in India and this is evident on the roads. With more and more places in India getting connected with roads, the demand for SUVs is not expected to stop. Keeping in mind about the budget constraint that Indian buyers have in mind a budget of Rs 15 lakh in worth considering. There are many reputed car manufacturers that offer SUVs under Rs 15 lakh.

The SUVs that are available under a budget of Rs 15 lakh in India are mentioned below.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra stopped the production of its popular SUV XUV500 and launched the XUV700 in India. The Mahindra XUV700 did not let down the hopes of Mahindra and seems to be well accepted by the buyers in India. The price of Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs 13.18 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.58 lakh. The initial models of the XUV700 are offered below Rs 15 lakh. If you are interested in the SUV you can opt for MX and MX diesel variants. Unfortunately, the bulk of the models of the popular SUV are above Rs 15 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio

Since its advent in India, the Mahindra Scorpio has proved to be excellent SUV in the Indian conditions. The Scorpio ranges between Rs 13.54 lakh and Rs 18.62 lakh in India. Buyers get three variants of the SUV under Rs 15 lakh. The variants are S3 Plus, S3 Plus 9 seater and S5. Interestingly Mahindra Scorpio is all set to get a facelift in the upcoming days. The company has also teased about the same.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 can be a good option for those who want a reliable SUV less than 4m under Rs 15 lakh. Mahindra offers 16 variants of XUV300 and the prices start from Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh. Interestingly, the SUV gets automatic gearbox option along with manual gearbox. Users can expect a mileage of up to 20 kmpl on some variants.

Mahindra Thar

The off-roading capabilities of Mahindra Thar are unquestionable and it is the main reason why it is liked by the SUV buyers in India. The SUV is available in soft top as well as hard top variant. The Thar SUV gets 10 options which range between Rs 13.53 lakh and Rs 16.03 lakh. As many as six models of Mahindra Thar SUV are available under Rs 15 lakh. Buyers get the option to choose between petrol and diesel engines as well.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta has been one of the popular SUVs that are offered by Hyundai in India. As many as 27 variants of the SUV are available for the buyers. The SUV gets diesel and petrol engine and is priced between Rs 10.44 lakh and Rs 18.18 lakh. Hyundai had recently introduced the Knight edition of the Creta in India. As many as 14 variants are priced below Rs 15 lakh in India.

Hyundai Venue

In terms of popularity, the Venue is next to Creta in the Hyundai SUV line-up. The Hyundai Venue is sub 4m in length and claims to offer a mileage of 23.7 kmpl. The SUV is offered in a diesel engine and two petrol engines. The Hyundai Venue is available between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 11.75 lakh. Users get 9 variants of the Hyundai Venue in India.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza starts between Rs 7.84 lakh and goes upto Rs 11.49 lakh. The sub 4m SUV is offered in 9 variants and is only available in petrol variant. The Maruti Vitara Brezza is a value for money SUV and offers a mileage up to 18.76 kmpl.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is offered in ICE variant as well as EV. The Nexon ICE variants are offered in diesel and petrol variants. The Nexon starts from Rs 7.55 lakh and goes up till Rs 13.90 lakh for ICE variants. Similarly, Tata Nexon EV starts from Rs 14.79 lakh and goes up till Rs 17.40 lakh. If you are planning for an EV under Rs 15 lakh, you can opt for Nexon EV XM model. The model costs Rs 14.79 lakh.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is one of the popular SUVs above 4m length in India. The SUV is offered in one diesel and two petrol engine variants. It gets manual as well as automatic transmission variants. The Kia Seltos is offered between Rs 10.19 lakh and Rs 18.45 lakh across 19 variants.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is offered in 20 variants and costs between Rs 14.65 lakh and Rs 21.95 lakh across. A single variant is present between under Rs 15 lakh (i.e. Harrier XE which costs Rs 14.65 lakh). The Harrier gets a single 2.0 litre diesel engine that offers a mileage up to 17kmpl.

(Note: We have selected the SUV models according to popularity across India. In order to know the exact prices, you can contact your nearest car dealer of the specific company.)