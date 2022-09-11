Top 10 motorcycles that can be considered by a college student or a new rider We have selected some motorcycles which fall into the 150cc-180cc segment and can be opted by a college student or a new rider.

The love for motorcycles is very common in among college students in India. However, the main constraint for purchasing a motorcycle is money and most of college students are aware of that. We have selected some motorcycles which fall into the 150cc-180cc segment and can be opted by a college student or a new rider.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V– The TVS Apache series is one of the prominent entry-level sports bike offered in India. Given the fact that TVS’ service centers are widely available in India, you can easily opt for it. The RTR 160 4V packs a 164.9cc engine and offers a maximum power of 19.2PS and maximum torque of 14.2Nm. While the fuel capacity is 12l, the fuel efficiency of the bike is around 45kmpl. The motorcycle is priced between Rs 1.22 – Rs 1.45 lakh in India.

Honda XBlade– The Honda Xblade offers a 162.71cc engine that offers a power of 13.8PS power and a torque of 14.7Nm. Users get a 12l fuel tank along with a mileage of around 50kmpl. The motorcycle costs between Rs 1.16 – Rs 1.20 lakh in India.

Honda Hornet 2.0– The Honda Hornet 2.0 is the successor of the Honda Hornet and offers a 184.4cc engine. The motorcycle delivers 17.26PS power and a torque of 16.1Nm. Users get a 12l fuel tank along with a mileage of around 40kmpl. The motorcycle costs Rs 1.35 lakh in India.

Bajaj Pulsar N160– The recently launched Pulsar N160 is quite promising when it comes to value for money. It is indistinguishable from its older sibling-Pulsar N250. The highlights of the motorcycle are 164.82cc engine, 16PS power, 14.65Nm torque, dual disc with dual channel ABS and much more. The Bajaj Pulsar N160 has a price tag of Rs 1.23 – Rs 1.28 lakh and mileage of 45-50 kmpl.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160– The Pulsar NS160 was introduced by the company to cater the need of those bike enthusiasts who liked the streetfighter segment. The NS160 offers a 160.3cc, 4 Valve engine that offers a maximum power of 17.2PS while the maximum torque is 14.6Nm. The fuel capacity of the motorcycle is 12l while the mileage is around 40kmpl.

Hero Xtreme 160R– The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a 163cc engine that offers a power of 15.2PS along with a torque of 14Nm. The mileage of the motorcycle is around 50kmpl. In terms of pricing, the Hero Xtreme 160R costs between Rs 1.18 – Rs 1.23 lakh while the fuel capacity is 12l.

Suzuki Gixxer– The Suzuki Gixxer offers great looks as well as is easy on the budget. The motorcycle costs Rs 1.35 lakh in the Indian market. The highlights of the motorcycle are 155 cc engine, 13.6PS power, 13.8Nm torque, dual disc with single channel ABS and much more. The Suzuki Gixxer offers a mileage of around 45kmpl.

Suzuki Gixxer SF– The faired version of the Suzuki Gixxer is priced at Rs 1.37 lakh. The highlights of the motorcycle are 155 cc engine, 13.6PS power, 13.8Nm torque, dual disc with single channel ABS and much more. The Suzuki Gixxer SF offers a mileage of around 45kmpl. For those who want a 150cc segment bike with fairing, the Suzuki Gixxer is an ideal choice.

Yamaha FZ Version 3.0– The Yamaha FZS-FI/ FZ-FI are probably one of the best 150cc bike offered in India in the last decade. While the FZ-FI V3 costs Rs 1.14 lakh, the FZS-FI V3 costs between Rs 1.21- Rs 1.24 lakh. The engine of the FZ V3 is 149cc while the power is 12.4PS. The torque of the bike is 13.3Nm. The mileage of the motorcycle is 50kmpl while the fuel capacity is 13l.

Yamaha MT-15– The Yamaha MT-15 is perhaps the most aggressive motorcycle in the above mentioned list. The Yamaha MT-15 offers a power of 18.4PS and a torque of 14.1 Nm. The motorcycle is powered by a 155cc engine and costs between Rs 1.64 – Rs 1.65 lakh. The fuel tank is 10l while the mileage is around 45kmpl.

Note: We have taken the liberty to choose the motorcycle models according to value for money as well as features.