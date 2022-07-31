This Scorpio-N Sports Edition concept will definitely steal your heart

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has been one of the most talked about SUV in the current year. The bookings of the SUV have opened and the buyers have shown a massive response to it. As many as 1 lakh bookings were made for the Mahindra Scorpio N in just 30 minutes. The Scorpio N which came as the successor of the Scorpio shares the same engine as the Thar 2.0. Recently, a concept design of the Scorpio N Sports Edition was shared on the internet and we are quite excited about it.

According to the concept video shared by Bimble Designs we get to see the Scorpio N in a Sports Edition avatar. This edition of Scorpio N gets a Red and Black colour scheme which makes it as attractive as some German SUVs (Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Benz). The huge 20-inch rims add to the beauty of the SUV in a numerous way. Not only the large wheels offer more off-road capabilities to the SUV, but also make its ground presence more prominent.

Some other additions to the Scorpio-N Sports Edition include carbon fiber hood, carbon fiber trims and carbon fiber fender flares. The SUV also gets a custom skirting, carbon fibre tail, fender flare vents that add its beauty. The Scorpio-N Sports Edition seems like a proper SUV that can be used for showing off as well for regular commuting.

Important Details about Scorpio N

The Scorpio N is offered as four broad trims Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8 and costs between Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh. In terms of the sitting arrangement, the SUV gets either six seater or seven seater configurations.

The SUV is offered in 2.2-litre diesel engine or a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol. The 2.2-litre diesel engine is offered is two separate tuning- 132PS as well as 175PS. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre petrol engine offers 203PS of power. While the rear-wheel drive is offered as standard, the 175PS diesel variant gets an option for a four-wheel drive.

The bookings for the Scorpio N are open right now and the introductory prices are applicable for first 25,000 bookings. Mahindra has prioritized the Z8L variant in order to meet the customer expectations at the time of delivery.

Note: The prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are that of ex-showroom price, Delhi. Contact your nearest car dealer to know more about the SUV.