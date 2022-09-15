This Mahindra SUV has a waiting period of 2 years, Know details here

The new Mahindra Scorpio N launched in India in June 2022 and was loved by SUV enthusiasts across the country. The SUV received 25,000 unit bookings in just 1 minute, revealed Mahindra. Even though the deliveries of the SUV will start from this Dussehra, the waiting period of the SUV has stretched above 1.5 years. The maximum waiting period of some variants of Mahindra Scorpio N is almost 2 years, which might be a disappointment for many buyers.

Waiting period of Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 and Z8 variants have the highest waiting period of around 2 years. On the other hand, the Z2 and Z4 trims have a waiting period of just less than 2 years (22 months). The Z8L which is the top trim of the Scorpio N has a relatively lower waiting period of 19-20 months.

Key details

Powertrain

Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can produce 203bhp power and 380Nm of peak torque. It will also be offered in a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 175bhp of max power and 400Nm of peak torque.

Both the petrol and diesel variants will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Four-wheel drive variants will be restricted only to the diesel powertrain but will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

All engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the higher-spec diesel and the turbo-petrol engine can also be paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Variants

New Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in five trims – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 L. It can be purchased in Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rag, Royal Gold colour options.

The petrol engine is available on Z2, Z4, Z8 and Z8L trims with a manual gearbox as standard, while the automatic gearbox will be offered from the Z4 trim onwards.

The 132hp, 2.2 diesel engine is offered on the base Z2 and Z4 trims with a manual gearbox and in rear-wheel-drive guise only. Meanwhile, the 175hp diesel version is available on the Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 luxury trims, with both manual and automatic gearboxes. While four-wheel drive will be offered on all manual variants from Z4 onwards, for the automatic versions, it will only be available on the higher-spec Z8 and Z8 luxury trims.

Only the top-end Z8 L will be available with the choice of six or seven seats. Rest of the line-up gets seven seats as standard.