These cars have a great potential to be Tata Nexon alternative, Check details here

The Tata Nexon has been one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the Indian market. The Nexon SUV not only offers great mileage but also offers great reliability as well as value for money. However, if you are planning to purchase a compact SUV (other than Nexon) that offers great value for money, we have a list for you.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 is offered in both diesel and petrol engine variants and is a good Tata Nexon alternative. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates a maximum power 115 bhp and peak torque of 300Nm. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 109 bhp of power and 200Nm of torque.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available for buyers between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh. The basic model is the XUV300W4 while at the top model of the SUV is the XUV300 W8 AMT.

Mahindra Suzuki Brezza

The prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza start at Rs 7.99 lakh for Manual Transmission (MT) and Rs 10.97 lakh for Automatic Transmission (AT). The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a new generation engine as compared to its predecessor. The new 1.5 litre K-Series mild-hybrid petrol engine is the same as that of the new Ertiga. The engine generates a power of 103 PS and a torque of 137Nm. When it comes to engine transmission, the new Brezza is powered by a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.72 lakh. It is offered in petrol as well as diesel engine options just like its predecessor. The petrol engine is offered in two variants while the diesel engine is offered in a single variant. The petrol engine will be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine or a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The 1.0-litre petrol engine produces 120PS power while 1.2-litre petrol engine offers 83PS power. Similarly, the 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 100PS power.

Kia Sonnet

The Kia Sonnet has currently priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh and is a good Tata Nexon alternative. The Sonnet is offered in six trims which include HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+.

The engine options include 1-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1-litre turbo petrol engine produces a maximum power of 120PS and peak torque of 172Nm. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 83PS maximum power along with 115Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine on the other hand produces up to 115PS power and 250Nm of torque.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser gets a 1462cc petrol engine just like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Urban Cruiser is currently priced between Rs 9.03 lakh and Rs 11.73 lakh. The SUV gets maximum power of 103.26bhp and peak torque of 138Nm. Both automatic and manual transmission variants are offered on the SUV. The boot space is 328 litres while the fuel tank capacity 48 litres. The ARAI mileage of the Toyota Urban Cruiser is 18.76 kmpl for the automatic variant and 17.03 kmpl for the manual variant.

NB: All the prices mentioned in the article are that of Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar. We have taken the liberty to choose the car models according to our choice.