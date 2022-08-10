The all-new Hyundai Tucson is up for sale, get brief on the hands-on features and specs

Hyundai has launched its flagship SUV- Tucson in India, today. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the fourth generation of the SUV and gets priced under Rs 30 lakh (for base variant). The 2022 Hyundai Tucson starts at Rs 27.7 lakh and goes up to Rs 34.39 lakh for the top variant. The India-specific variant is offered in a long wheelbase variant and gets as many as six variants. The new Hyundai Tucson gets two trims- Platinum and Signature. The Hyundai Tucson launch was previously planned on August 4.

Price of the variants

Hyundai Tucson variants Price Hyundai Tucson Platinum Petrol Rs 27.7 lakh Hyundai Tucson Platinum Diesel Rs 30.19 lakh Hyundai Tucson Signature Petrol Rs 30.17 lakh Hyundai Tucson Signature Diesel Rs 32.87 lakh Hyundai Tucson Signature Diesel 4WD Rs 34.39 lakh

Engine

The new Hyundai Tucson is available in a 2.0-litre petrol / 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine churns out 156 bhp of power and 192 Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Similarly, the 2.0 diesel variant generates 186 bhp of power and 416 Nm of torque and is coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. An all-wheel drive mode is available for the top diesel (Signature Diesel 4WD) variant. The dimensions of the SUV are 4630 mm x 1865 mm x 1665 mm (lxbxh). On the other hand, the wheelbase of the SUV is 2755 mm. The 4WD mode offers easy maneuverability of the vehicle (top variant) in Snow, Mud and Sand.

Features

The 2022 Tucson comes with a variety of features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bose premium sound system, BlueLink connected-car technology, multiple language UI support, rear recline seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, Home-to-Car with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, powered tailgate, rain sensing wipers, wireless phone charger, driver power seat memory function, rain-sensing wipers and 18-inch diamond cut dual tone alloy wheels, etc.

Safety

Hyundai Tucson becomes the first SUV by the company to use the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) feature. In addition to front collision avoidance assist, the vehicle also supports driver attention warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, high beam assist, safe exit warning, smart cruise control, lane follow assist, etc.

For the safety of passengers, the Hyundai Tucson comes equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Descent Control, front and rear parking sensors, Hill Start Assist Control, a blind view monitor, and a surround-view monitor.

Rivals

The new Hyundai Tucson gets its rivals in the form of Jeep Meridian, Citroen C5 Aircross as well as top variants of Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV 700.