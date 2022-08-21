Tata Tiago XT Rhythm Launched in India, Check on road price and features here

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago XT Rhythm variant in India for a price tag of Rs 6.45 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Tata Tiago XT Rhythm has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The XT Rhythm variant is positioned between the mid XT and top XZ+ variants. It is costlier than the regular XT variant by Rs 45,000/- and XZ variant by Rs 5,000/-.

The XT Rhythm variant sits below the XZ Plus variant and is cheaper by Rs 38,000/-.

Tata Tiago XT Rhythm specs

The Tata Tiago XT Rhythm variant features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has now got two additional tweeters to the already existing 4 speakers. The infotainment system supports voice commands, image, and video playback.

The company has also added a reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines to its feature list. The ‘dynamic’ guidelines can adapt to the steering inputs.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors recently launched the Tiago NRG XT and upgraded version of the regular XT variant. The Tiago NRG XT has a price tag of Rs 6.42 lakhs (ex-showroom) and comes with 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels, 3.5-inch infotainment system by Harman, steering mounted controls, etc.

The upgraded XT variant, on the other hand, features a 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels, height adjustable driver seat, rear parcel shelf, and others. These features are now available across the XT range including XT, XTA, and XT iCNG.

The Tata Tiago is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.