Tata Tiago EV debuts in India, Prices start from Rs 8.49 Lakh

Tata Tiago EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, we can say that the Tiago EV is the most affordable four-wheeler EV and the first to be priced under Rs 10 lakh in the country.

However, the prices are introductory and will be available only for the first 10,000 customers. Interested customers can place bookings for the EV from October 10 and the deliveries will start from January 2023. It is the country’s smallest and most affordable mass market EV on sale.

Tata EV is offering it’s first electric hatchback in four trims –XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux variants. The base variant can be opted with the smaller battery pack only, while rest of the variants do get both the options. For the bigger battery pack (on the XT variant), the premium is around Rs 90,000. If you want the 7.2kW AC charger with your Tiago EV, you’ll have to fork out Rs 50,000 more.

Tata Tiago EV: exterior design and features

The Tiago EV sports a similar design to that of ICE-powered Tiago. The Tiago EV sports electric blue accents around the body and blue highlights inside the headlamps, which gives it the EV vibe. The Tata EV also features tri-arrow Y-shaped elements incorporated in the air dam as well as on the closed off grille. The automobile manufacturer has also provided new wheel designs, new colours, and the ‘EV’ badging on the Tiago EV. The wheel cap design is also unique to the Tiago EV. It will be available in five colours – Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist.

Other than that, the EV doesn’t carry any differences compared to the ICE-powered Tiago.

The Tata Tiago EV also has a mostly similar cabin design to the ICE Tiago. Inside the interior, the EV sports blue inserts on the dashboard and ‘Tri-arrow’ elements on the new leatherette seats which differentiate it from the petrol-powered version.

The Tiago EV gains cruise control, connected car technology, rain sensing wipers, and regenerative braking over its ICE-powered version. The gear lever has also been replaced with a rotary dial for the drive mode selector and features a Sports mode.

Apart from that, the electric hatchback carries a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an eight-speaker sound system, automatic AC, push-button start-stop, cooled glove box, and a digital instrument cluster.

Safety features include dual airbags, rear parking sensors, i-TPMS, and cornering stability control. Like the Tigor EV, the electric Tiago scores four stars in the global NCAP crash test.

Tata Tiago EV Powertrain

The Tiago EV carries the Tata’s Ziptron high-voltage architecture that uses a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces 74hp and 114Nm. The company has claimed that it can sprint from 0 to 60kph in 5.7 seconds.

You can choose between City and Sport modes. With adjustable (four-level) regenerative braking, the driving range can further be improved.

The Tiago EV uses one battery packs – one for your long distance drives and one for the short runabouts. The 24kWh battery pack and electric motor have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The other one is a 19.2kWh battery that has an estimated MIDC range of 250km.

You can charge the Tiago EV from 10 to 80 percent in just 57 minutes with a DC fast charger. You can also choose the AC 7.2kW fast charger that can be fully juiced up in three hours and 36 minutes. Other than that, it also supports a 3.3kW AC charger and a 15A socket. The company offers a warranty of 8 years / 1.6 lakh kilometres on the battery pack and motor.

The Tiago EV has an claimed MIDC range of 315km, which is 9km more than the Tigor EV’s range of 306km (ARAI certified).

As mentioned, the Tiago EV is Tata’s first electric hatchback and the most affordable four-wheeler EV on sale in India. It is priced lower than the Tata Tigor EV and currently has no direct rivals.