Tata Punch achieves sales milestone of 1 lakh in less than a year

Tata Punch has achieved a sales milestone of 1 lakh figures in less than a year in India. Given the fact that the Tata Punch launched in October 2021, the sales figure is quite excellent. Since, its inception the sales figure of Tata Punch is quite impressive.11,007 units of the micro hatchback were sold in the month of July 2022.

The features offered by the Tata Punch along with the safety rating of 5-star (in Global NCAP) makes it a worthy choice for the Indian audience who have a budget of Rs 10 lakhs. The ex-showroom prices of the car starts from Rs 5.93 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.49 lakh.

The specifications, design and features of the Tata Punch can be summarised under the following:

Design: The Tata punch borrows much of its design from the company’s larger SUVs like the Harrier and Safari. The split headlamp of the SUV can be distinctly seen whereas the grille of the Punch feels similar to other Tata SUVs. In terms of variants, the Punch is offered in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The top variant is the Kaziranga Edition AMT IRA.

Engine: Tata has equipped the Punch with a 1.2 litre petrol engine. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual as well as automatic transmission. According to ARAI, the mileage of the Tata Punch goes up to 18.97 kmpl.

Dimensions: The Tata Punch is 3840mm in length, 1822mm in width, 1635mm in height and 2450mm in terms of wheelbase. The wheels of the SUV are 16 inches and give a boost to the overall side design. The boot space of the SUV is 366 litres while the seating capacity is 5 persons.

Rivals: The Tata Punch competes with the likes of Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Renault Kiger in the Indian market.

Note: The prices mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom Delhi. Kindly, contact your nearest car dealer in order to know the on-road prices and other details.