Tata Nexon, Harrier & Safari Jet Edition SUVs launched, Check price and features

Tata Motors has just launched Jet Edition of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs. The new Jet Edition models of the three SUVs comes with new features and refreshed looks. This will give more options to users to choose from the Nexon, Harrier and Safari during the festive season. The Jet special edition is based on the XZ+ trim, and is available across both manual and automatic variants of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari.

Prices of the Jet trims of the Tata Safari, Harrier and Nexon (Ex-showroom Delhi)

Safari XZ+ (Diesel 6 seater) – 21.45 lakhs

Safari XZA+ (Diesel 6 seater) – 22.75 lakhs

Safari XZ+ (Diesel 7 seater) – 21.35 lakhs

Safari XZA+ (Diesel 7 seater) – 22.65 lakhs

Harrier XZ+ (Diesel) – 20.90 lakhs

Harrier XZA+ (Diesel) – 22.20 lakhs

Nexon XZ+ (P) (Diesel) – 13.43 lakhs

Nexon XZA+ (P) (Diesel) – 14.08 lakhs

Nexon XZ+ (P) (Petrol) – 12.13 lakhs

Jet trims of the Tata Safari, Harrier and Nexon features and specs

The Jet Edition of the three SUVs have received a new Dual-tone paint scheme. They will be available in Earthy Bronze and Platinum Silver colour options. Tata has given new Jet Black alloy wheels for these special version of the SUVs. Inside the cabin, the SUVs are painted in dual tone colors – Oyster White and Granite Black. They also feature Jet embroidery on front headrests.

The new Nexon Jet trims has only got the Wireless charging as a new feature while the Harrier and Safari have received many more features including Driver Doze off alert, panic break alert, After Impact braking, USB Type C ports in all rows, and Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new Jet Edition of the Harrier has also got disc brakes on all corners.

Engine

There are no mechanical changes on all three SUVs. The Tata Nexon Jet Edition comes with 1.2 liter-3 cylinder turbo petrol (108 Bhp-170 Nm) and 1.5 liter-4 cylinder turbo diesel (108 Bhp-260 Nm) engines. Both engines get 6 speed manual and AMT (automated manual transmission) options. The Harrier and Safari Jet Editions, on the other hand, are powered by the 2 liter-4 cylinder Fiat Multijet turbodiesel engine with 170 Bhp-400 Nm on tap. The engine gets 6 speed manual and torque converter automatic gearbox options. All three Tata SUVs are front wheel driven.