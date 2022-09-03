Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 17.50 lakh, Check the updates here

After the successful launch of Jet Edition versions of Harrier, Nexon and Safari in the last month, Tata Motors has now introduced the same for Nexon EV. The Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17.50 lakh. The car models that are offered Jet Edition under Nexon EV are EV Prime and EV Max. The Jet Edition is based on the XZ+ Lux variant of the Tata Nexon EV.

Design

In terms of design, the EV Jet Edition gets the same design upgrades as the ICE variant. The dual tone shade of the car gets a touch of Earthy Bronze and Platinum Silver. The diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels and the ORVMs get an all black finish. On the other hand, the electric blue accents on the Nexon EV are no longer present in the Jet Editions.

In terms of interior and front ventilated seats, the Tata Nexon EV gets new oyster white and granite black theme. The mid-pad gets a techno-steel bronze finish and jet themed accents in piano black finish.

However, there is no change in the any hardware or engine of the car. Everything remains same as that of the regular version of Nexon EV.

Battery and Power

The Tata Nexon EV Prime is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack that generates a power of 127bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. Similarly, the Tata Nexon EV Max offers maximum power of 141bhp and peak torque of 250Nm. However, the EV Max is powered by a bigger 40.5kWh battery pack.

Price

The Jet Edition of the Tata Nexon EV Prime XZ+ Lux costs Rs 17.50 lakh. On the other hand, Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Jet Edition costs Rs 19.54 lakh. On the other hand, if you are planning to get a 7.2kW fast AC charger with the Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Jet Edition, you will be charged Rs 20.04 lakh.

NB: The prices mentioned in the article are Ex-Showroom All India.