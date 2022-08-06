Tata Motors offers attractive discounts upto Rs 60,000 on its cars for Onam

Tata Motors is offering a massive discount up to Rs 60,000 on its various car models for the Onam festivals. Various car models like Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tiago and Tigor are offered with discounts during the said period. For those who are unaware, Onam is the annual Malayali harvest festival that is celebrated in the state of Kerala.

According to the company sources, Kerala is one of the top three markets for Tata Motors in terms of car sales. The company has tie-ups with various state organizations that allow it to facilitate good sales.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier gets discounts or benefits up to Rs 60,000 during the Onam celebration offers. The Tata Harrier starts at Rs 14.7 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.90 lakh.

Tata Safari

Tata Safari gets discount or benefits up to Rs 60,000 during the Onam celebration offers. The most premium SUV from Tata Motors starts at Rs 15.35 lakh and goes till Rs 23.56 lakh.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz gets discount or benefits up of Rs 25,000. The Tata Altroz starts at Rs 6.30 lakh and goes till Rs 10.25 lakh.

Tata Tiago

The hatchback gets total benefits of up to Rs 25,000 during the Onam celebration offers. The Tata Tiago starts at Rs 5.40 lakh and goes till Rs 7.82 lakh.

Tata Tigor

Tigor gets a discount of up to Rs 20,000 during the Onam celebration offers. The Tata Tigor starts at Rs 6.00 lakh and goes till Rs 8.59 lakh.

NB: All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom Thiruvananthapuram prices. The company has not announced the details of the discount offer yet. The discounts are only limited to Kerala circle only. Kindly contact your nearest dealer in order to know the exact prices of the cars.