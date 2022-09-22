Tata Motors launched CAMO edition of Tata Punch to celebrate 1st anniversary

Tata Punch has been a successful compact SUV in the Indian market. To celebrate the 1st anniversary of the SUV, Tata Motors has introduced CAMO edition. The Tata Punch CAMO edition gets some cosmetic updates over the existing variants. However, there are no mechanical changes on the SUV.

Tata Punch was launched way back in October 2021 and it achieved 1 lakh sales milestone in August 2022. The Tata Punch CAMO edition is offered in both manual as well as automatic variants. On the outside, the Tata Punch CAMO edition gets a Foliage Green colour on the exterior while the roof has a different colour. This means that the car sports a dual-tone colour. The roof colour is either Piano Black or Pristine White.

On the other hand, the interior of the SUV gets a military green colour while the seat upholstery gets a camouflaged pattern. The other important features of the SUV include a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, reverse parking camera, start/stop engine button and much more.

Variant Manual Transmission Automatic Transmission Punch CAMO Adventure Rs 6.85 lakhs Rs 7.45 lakhs Punch CAMO Adventure Rhythm Rs 7.20 lakhs Rs 7.80 lakhs Punch CAMO Accomplished Rs 7.65 lakhs Rs 8.25 lakhs Punch CAMO Accomplished Dazzle Rs 8.03 lakhs Rs 8.63 lakhs

Key specifications, design and features of the Tata Punch are as follows.

Design: The Tata punch borrows much of its design from the company’s larger SUVs like the Harrier and Safari. The split headlamp of the SUV can be distinctly seen whereas the grille of the Punch feels similar to other Tata SUVs.

Engine: Tata has equipped the Punch with a 1.2 litre petrol engine. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual as well as automatic transmission. According to ARAI, the mileage of the Tata Punch goes up to 18.97 kmpl. The peak power of the SUV is 86PS while the maximum torque offered by the vehicle is 113Nm.

Dimensions: The Tata Punch is 3840mm in length, 1822mm in width, 1635mm in height and 2450mm in terms of wheelbase. The wheels of the SUV are 16 inches and give a boost to the overall side design. The boot space of the SUV is 366 litres while the seating capacity is 5 persons.

Rivals: The Tata Punch competes with the likes of Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Renault Kiger in the Indian market.

Note: The prices mentioned in the article are that of Ex-Showroom Delhi.