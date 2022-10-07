Tata Motors Diwali discount: Get discounts up to Rs 40,000 on various car models in October 2022

Tata Motors is offering great benefits on the purchase of new cars for this Diwali. Users get up to Rs 40,000 discount on the purchase of a new car in October 2022. Customers can avail of benefits and discounts on Tata Harrier, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor CNG, Tata Tigor and Tata Safari.

The details about the October discount offers on different models of Tata are mentioned below.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier gets the maximum discount among all Tata cars. The popular SUV gets a total discount of up to Rs 40,000. The offers include an exchange discount of Rs 40,000. When it comes to engine, the Tata Harrier gets a 2.0 litre 4 cylinder diesel engine (1956cc). The engine churns out a maximum power of 170PS while the peak torque is 350Nm. The boot space of the SUV is 425 litres while the fuel tank capacity is 50 litres.

The Harrier costs between Rs 14.70 to Rs 22.20 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

Tata Tigor CNG

Tata Tigor CNG gets a discount of up to Rs 25,000 for the month of October 2022. The cash discount offered on the car is Rs 10,000. The exchange benefit on the Tigor CNG is Rs 15,000. The 1.2-litre engine churns out a power of 73PS and a peak torque of 95Nm.

Tata Tigor CNG costs between Rs 7.40 to Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

Tata Tigor

Tata’s stylish sedan Tigor gets a total discount of up to Rs 20,000 for October 2022. This includes exchange bonus of Rs 10000 and cash discount of Rs 10,000. The Tigor gets a 1.2-litre Revotron engine that churns out a power of 86PS and a peak torque of 113Nm.

The Tigor costs between Rs 6.00 to Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago gets a total discount up to Rs 20,000. Buyers can avail an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. On the other hand the cash discount is Rs 10,000. The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 86PS and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

The Tigor costs between Rs 5.40 to Rs 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari can be purchased with a discount up to Rs 40,000. The discount offer includes an exchange discount of Rs 40,000. However, there is no cash discount on the most premium SUV offered by Tata. The Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre, turbo-diesel engine that produces 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. Users can opt from manual and automatic transmission options, according to their choice.

The Safari costs between Rs 15.35 to Rs 23.56 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

NB: Kindly, refer to the nearest Tata dealer in order to know about the exact discount available on the cars.