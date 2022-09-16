Tata Motors continues to rule the EV segment sales for the month of August 2022

When it comes to electric vehicles, Tata Motors leads the segment with its EVs. Tata Motors is followed by MG and Hyundai. However, observing the figures of Tata Motors in the EV segment, it is questionable whether any other car manufacturer will be able to come close to Tata Motors.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors registered sales of 2747 units in the month of August 2022. On the other hand, the manufacturer had sold only 575 units of EVs in August 2021. While the YoY growth is 377.74%, the share of Tata Motors is 84.86%. Tata Motors offers three electric vehicles in the form of Tata Nexon EV Prime, Tata Nexon EV Max and Tata Tigor. Tata Motors will make its Electric Vehicle division stronger by introducing the Tata Tiago EV next year.

MG Motors

MG Motors offers the MG ZS EV in the Indian market as their sole electric vehicle. In the month of August 2022, 311 units of ZS EV were sold in the Indian market. This is comparatively lower than the figures the company managed to sell the previous year. Last year (August 21), 377 units of MG ZS EV were sold. This means that -17.51% YoY growth was registered. The market share of August 2022 is 9.61%.

Hyundai

Hyundai ranks third in the list of electric car sales in India. The Hyundai Kona EV is the only electric car offered by the company in India. 69 units of Kona EV were sold in August 2022 instead of 12 units in August 2021. The YoY growth is 475% while the market share is 2.13%

Other EVs

BYD e6, BMW iX/ i4, Mahindra eVerito are among some other electric vehicles that are available in India. However, the sales of these models of EVs are very low. We expect that after the launch of Mahindra XUV400, the Nexon EV will get a proper competition. As of now, it will not be incorrect to say that the Tata Nexon EV is the king of Indian electric car market.

NB: The data used in the article is shared by FADA.