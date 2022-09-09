Tata Motors announces its next electric car in the Indian market in the form of Tiago EV

On the World EV Day, Tata Motors has revealed its plan to increase its hold in the electric car market in India. The leading electric vehicle manufacturer in India (Tata Motors) will be introducing another EV in India in the form of Tiago EV. The sale of the new EV will begin in the upcoming months. The first concept of the Tiago EV was shown in India at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The new EV will share its powertrains with the Tigor EV. Even if Tata Motors is yet to disclose the specifications of the new EV we expect that the platform will be same as that of the Tigor EV. Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, TPEM & TMPVL highlighted the importance of electric vehicles as they will offer sustainable transport option in India as well as the world.

Mr Chandra also said that Tata Motors occupied 88% of the EV market in India with Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. “As we accelerate our future journey, we are committed to launch 10 EVs in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels.” added Mr Chandra.

The most affordable electric cars offered by Tata Motors are Tigor EV and Nexon EV Prime. While the Tigor EV starts at Rs 12.49 lakh, the Nexon EV Prime starts at Rs 14.99 lakh.

Tigor EV– The Tigor EV offers a range of 306km on a full charge and starts at Rs 12.49 lakh. The key features of the EV include, waterproof IP67 rated battery pack and motor, 8-year battery and motor warranty and much more.

Nexon EV Prime– The Nexon EV Prime starts from Rs 14.99 lakh and offer 0-60 km/hr under 6 seconds. The other key features include liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, 60 minutes fast charging time, 30+ connected car features and much more.

Nexon EV Max– The Nexon EV Max offers a range of 437km on full charge and prices start at Rs 18.34 lakh. Most of the features are same as that of the Nexon EV Prime.