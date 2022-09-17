Tata Harrier gets new XMS, XMAS variants, Introductory prices start at Rs 17.20 lakh

Tata Motors has added two new variants to its already popular SUV model Tata Harrier in India. The new models are XMS and XMAS variants. While the XMS variant is a manual variant, the XMAS variant is an automatic variant. Both the variants get some features from the higher variants of the SUV. The prominent feature that is present on the XMS and XMAS variant is the panoramic sunroof.

The Tata Harrier XMS, XMAS variants get panoramic sunroof as a standard feature. Both the above mentioned variants also get features like automatic headlamps, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, electrically foldable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM), 8 speaker system, rain-sensing wipers, and a reverse parking camera. The XMS and XMAS variants are based on the XM and XMA variants which are entry level variants of Tata Harrier. While the Tata Harrier XMS is priced at Rs 17.20 lakh, the Tata Harrier XMAS is priced at Rs 18.50 lakh.

Mechanically, there is no change in the XMS and XMAS variants of Tata Harrier.

Key Specifications

The Tata Harrier is based on the OMEGARC platform that is derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform and gets a Kryotec 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine that is compliant to BS6 norms. The 2.0 litre engine (1956cc) offers a maximum power of 170 PS @ 3750 rpm while the maximum torque is 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm.

In terms of mileage, the Tata Harrier offers 16.35 km/l in the manual transmission variant and 14.6 km/l in the automatic transmission variant. The fuel tank of the Tata Harrier is 50 litres while the seating capacity is 5 persons. The boot space is 425 litres.

The safety features offered on the Harrier SUV are power steering, antilock braking system, multiple airbags, automatic climate control, central locking, child safety locks, crash sensor, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and much more.