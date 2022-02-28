Tata Altroz Automatic variant officially teased; Launch soon

Tata Motors is going to update the Altroz hatchback with an automatic gearbox soon. The automobile manufacturer has released a teaser of the upcoming Altroz DCT, which indicated that the premium hatchback will be unveiled soon. The DCT or dual-clutch transmission will be the first automatic option for the premium hatchback.

The company shared the teaser of the Tata Altroz Automatic on it’s YouTube channel. In the teaser, Tata claims that the automatic Altroz will set a new standard of Automatics – The Gold Standard.

Powertrain Options

Azs per reports, the Altroz automatic gearbox variant is expected to be to offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS/140Nm). The existing Tata Altroz is currently available with a 1.2 litre Revotron petrol engine which can churn out 85 hp and 113 Nm of max torque, a 1.5 litre turbo diesel Revotorq motor which produces 89 hp and 200 Nm of peak torque and a 1.2 litre i-Turbo petrol engine which can produce 108 hp and 140 Nm of torque. The company offers a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard across the range of engines of the hatchback.

Let us tell you that the Tata Altroz were previously offered only with manual gearbox.

Due to the addition of the DCT, the hatchback is expected to weigh around 20 kgs more.

Rival

The current competition of the Altroz consists of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz. With the launch of the Altroz DCT, it will land up becoming more capable of handling its rivals like VW Polo 1.0 TSI and Hyundai i20 Turbo.

Features (expected)

Tata Altroz’ DCT trims are likely to come with new features like ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, and an air purifier. These features are also available on the recently launched Nexon’s Kaziranga Edition. The hatchback is expected to sport an Auto’ badge on the boot-lid. In a recent spy shot, the hatchback was seen in a new blue shade. We may not see many other change on the car.

Price (expected)

The Tata Altroz DCT is expected to be priced higher around a lakh over its MT version. The running hatch is currently priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.69 lakh and the turbo-petrol variants are priced from Rs 8.1 lakh to Rs 9.4 lakh.

