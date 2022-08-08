Superbikes that you can opt for if you are an Adrenaline Junkie

Superbikes are quite a rage among bike enthusiasts and the joy and peace that they offer to their respective riders is immense. Just hitting the throttle will offer you an adrenaline rush that will ease your daily life tensions at least for some time. We have listed a few supersport bikes that offer great deal of power in their respective categories.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is perhaps one of the most loved supersport bike among bikers. It has a starting price of Rs 15.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

The motorcycle offers a 4-stroke In-Line four 998cc BS6 engine. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission and produces a maximum power of 203 [email protected] rpm. On the other hand, the maximum torque of the motorcycle is 114.9 Nm @11400rpm. The seat height of the bike is 835mm while the tank capacity is 17 litres.

Yamaha YZF-R1

The Yamaha YZF-R1 2022 variant is yet to get launched in India. However, the 2022 YZF-R1 has a starting price of $17,599.

The superbike has a 998cc, liquid-cooled inline 4 cylinder DOHC; 4-valves per cylinder. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed transmission along with a multiplate assist and slipper clutch. The seat height is 855mm while the tank capacity is approx 20 litres.

BMW M 1000 RR

The BMW M 1000 RR is powered by a 999cc engine that offers 212 hp power at 14500 rpm. On the other hand, the engine offers 113 Nm maximum torque at 11,000 rpm. The BMW M 1000 RR is offered with a starting price of Rs 42,00,000. The tank capacity of the sports bike is 16.5 litres while the seat height is 832 mm.

Aprilia RSV4 Factory E5

The Aprilia RSV4 Factory E5 is powered by a 1099cc engine and offers a power of [email protected] rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed cassette type gearbox. When it comes to torque, the superbike offers [email protected] 10500rpm. The saddle height of the motorcycle is 845mm while the fuel tank capacity is 17.9 litres.

Ducati V4S

The Ducati V4S is powered by a 1103cc engine and offers a maximum power of 215.5 [email protected] 13,000 rpm. The torque offered by the motorcycle is 122.6 [email protected] 9500 rpm. The street height is 850 mm while the tank capacity is 17 litres.

Aprilia RS 660

The Aprilia RS 660 offers a 659cc engine that produces a peak power of 100 hp @ 10500 rpm. On the other hand, the maximum torque figures are 67Nm @ 8500 rpm. The 659cc engine is coupled with 6 speed gearbox along with a Quick Shift (AQS).

Yamaha YZF-R7

The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R7 is offered with a 689cc liquid cooled inline-twin engine that offers a 73.4hp of power at 8750rpm. On the other hand, the torque offered on the sportsbike is 67Nm at 6500rpm. Buyers also get an optional quickshifter.

Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2 offer a great power to the riders at 155 Bhp. The supersports bike is powered by a 955cc V-twin engine and caries the same DNA as its older sibling.

Suzuki GSX-R1000

The Suzuki GSX-R1000 was introduced way back in 2001 and has been present in the line-up of Suzuki since then. The four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999.8cc, inline-four cylinder engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Honda CBR 600 RR

The Honda CBR 600 RR is offered with a 599cc liquid cooled inline four-cylinder engine. The motorcycle offers ample power for an under 600cc segment. On the other hand, the Honda CBR 1000 RR-R variant offers 160 Kw (215 Hp) @ 14500rpm along with maximum torque of [email protected] 12500rpm.

NB: If you are willing to purchase a supersports bike, then you should contact your nearest bike dealer (of the specific company) to know availability and prices.