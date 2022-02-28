Skoda Slavia launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh, check the variants here

Czech automaker Skoda has launched the Skoda Slavia sedan in India today. The automaker has announced the prices for the 1.0 TSI variant of the sedan while the prices of 1.5TSI variant will be announced on March 3. The company has announced that the test drive and deliveries of the Skoda Slavia will start from today itself.

The Skoda Slavia is based on the made-for- India MQB A0 IN platform which is also used in SUVs like the Kushaq and Tiguan. In terms of dimensions, the Skoda Slavia is 4541mm in length, 1752mm in width and 1487 mm and height. The wheelbase of the sedan is 2651mm. On the other hand, the ground clearance of the Slavia is 179mm.

Under the hood, the Skoda Slavia gets a 1.0-litre TSI petrol or a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The smaller engine produces a power of 115hp of power along with a torque of 175Nm. The 1.0-litre engine is available with a six speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre four cylinder turbocharged engine will produce a maximum power of 148hp and a torque of 250Nm. In terms of the gearbox, the 1.5-litre engine gets six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG automatic options.

The interiors of the Skoda Slavia are quite identical to that of the Skoda Kushaq. The steering wheel is dual-spoked and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system occupies the centre of the infotainment system. There is a presence of fully digital instrument cluster in the Slavia. Some of the other important features in the cabin include rear AC vents, wireless charging, digital cockpit and a dual-tone theme that looks premium.

The safety features on the Skoda Slavia includes multiple airbags (6), ISOFIX, Hill Hold Control, ABS with EBD, XDS, rear view camera and TPMS.

Prices of the Skoda Slavia start from Rs 10.69 lakh and goes till Rs 15.39 lakh. The Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI Active MT is the base version and costs Rs 10.69 lakh. On the other hand, the top of line Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI Style AT variant costs Rs 15.39 lakh.